Ateez set to make waves again... Concept photos reveal visuals turning heads

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group Ateez has signaled another sensation.

The concept photos for the 15th mini album, 'GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6,' released via the group’s official social media from the 14th to the 16th, showcase the members’ upgraded visuals and immediately catch the eye. The members create a free-spirited mood with street looks mixing oversized outerwear, vintage denim, leather and fur. Their relaxed poses and nonchalant gazes convey an unrefined, cool energy. The rough black-and-white textures, cool blue tones and intense green lighting further deepen Ateez’s distinctly rebellious mood.

With its 14th mini album, 'GOLDEN HOUR: Part.5,' released in June, Ateez claimed the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard 200, Billboard’s main albums chart, for the third time overall. The album surpassed 1.88 million copies in first-week sales in Korea alone, while its title track, 'Bad,' swept the top spots on music shows even after promotions ended, creating a sensation.

Ateez is a group that has built a connection with listeners since its early days through songs infused with its own stories and emotions. Expectations are high for the new stories the group will share, having once again set a career high.

Ateez will release a spoiler image for the music video of its pre-release track on the 19th, a music video teaser on the 21st and the music video on the 23rd. It will then release 'GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6' on November 13. The group will also embark on its world tour, 'ZERO TO ALL,' starting in Incheon in January next year and traveling through Japan, Europe, North America and South America.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.