'Born Single' Season 7 Ok-sun Becomes a Final Couple with Mr. Jo After Three Tries: “I Feel Like I’m Flying”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Season 7’s Ok-sun and Mr. Jo, and Season 26’s Jeong-suk and Mr. Choi from I Am SOLO: Love Forever became final couples.

The episode of SBS Plus and ENA’s Love Against Time, also known as I Am SOLO: Love Forever, which aired on the 15th, showed the happy endings of Season 7’s Ok-sun and Mr. Jo, and Season 26’s Jeong-suk and Mr. Choi, who became final couples after an intense romance at the Boryeong Four Seasons Inn. The couples received enthusiastic support from viewers.

On the last night at the Four Seasons Inn, Mr. Seo went to see Season 14’s Young-ja, and they had an honest, heartfelt conversation. He tried to hold on to Young-ja, who had closed her heart to him, but she told him her feelings had cooled, citing his hug with Season 7’s Ok-sun and the fact that he had not given her a heads-up even though he planned to use his Four Seasons date pass on Ok-sun. But just before parting from Young-ja, Mr. Seo suddenly hugged her and flirted physically, saying, “I’ve always liked hugging.” Young-ja pointed out, “You need to fix that.”

Around the same time, Mr. Ji asked Season 24’s Hyun-suk for a one-on-one conversation and asked what she thought of their date. Hyun-suk said, “It was a lot of fun,” but drew a line, adding, “I feel there are a lot of ways we’re not compatible.” In particular, she explained that Mr. Ji’s strict standards of hygiene were very different from hers, and that she tended to be messy. After speaking with Hyun-suk, Mr. Ji said in an interview, “I wasn’t feeling good. After our conversation, my feelings for Hyun-suk took a sharp dive.”

Season 26’s Jeong-suk also talked with Mr. Choi, with whom misunderstandings had been building. The two had been each other’s first date partners, but had been out of sync ever since. Jeong-suk complained, “After our first date, I never got any confirmation from Mr. Choi that he was interested in me.” Mr. Choi gave an unexpected answer: “You were always my number one.” Jeong-suk asked, “Why didn’t you tell me that?” and burst into tears, saying, “Hearing that from you only now makes me want to cry.”

On the morning of the final day, when the final choices were scheduled to take place, the men and the single women were given time to express their feelings one last time. Mr. Seo went straight to Young-ja and suggested a café date. At a café overlooking the sea, he tested the waters, asking, “After filming I Am SOLO: Love Forever, if I asked you to meet me separately, would you?” Young-ja gave an ambiguous reply: “As an acquaintance? I’ll tell you once we’re out of here.” Feeling uneasy, Mr. Seo gave her a bouquet he had bought in advance as they left the café. Only then did Young-ja break into a bright smile and take a couple selfie with him.

Mr. Gong went for a walk with Gukhwa, and the two had a one-on-one conversation. He gave her a handwritten letter filled with memories of their time together. Gukhwa said, “Mr. Gong, you’re such a genuinely wonderful person,” but then added cryptically, “Thanks to you, I felt comfortable...” Mr. Choi took Jeong-suk aside and gave her a letter he had written himself and multivitamins. Jeong-suk began reading the letter right there and was touched, saying, “I’m about to cry.” In response to Mr. Choi’s heartfelt declaration, “I’m going to make my final choice,” Jeong-suk smiled and replied, “I’ll think it over carefully and see about making my final choice.” Mr. Jo gave Ok-sun a handwritten letter in diary form and character toys, packed in a bag resembling the “Korean beef marbling look” she had worn. Touched that he had nailed her taste, Ok-sun thanked Mr. Jo, saying, “I don’t know what to do with myself.”

Once all the events were over, the final choices began. Mr. Gong chose Gukhwa, but she opted out of making a final choice. Mr. Cha, Season 26’s Young-ja, Mr. Ji, and Season 24’s Hyun-suk then each chose not to make a final choice. Mr. Choi and Jeong-suk chose each other, becoming the first final couple. Next, Mr. Jo chose Ok-sun, looking extremely nervous. Ok-sun made a final choice for the first time in her three appearances, and she and Mr. Jo became the second final couple. Finally, Mr. Seo made a beeline for Young-ja, but she surprised everyone by not making a final choice. In an interview immediately afterward, she explained why, saying, “He made a lot of effort, and my closed heart opened up, but what had happened before influenced me.”

Meanwhile, Jeong-suk was happy to have become a final couple, saying, “I’ll seriously find out whether he’s someone I could have a good relationship with outside the show.” When asked, “What kind of love will it be?” Mr. Choi answered emphatically, “My last love.” Jeong-suk replied, “I’ll do my best to make it my last, too.” Season 7’s Ok-sun, who became a final couple on her third appearance, smiled and said, “I’m happy,” while Mr. Jo exclaimed, “I feel like I’m flying.” He added, “She seems not to like things moving too quickly, so I plan to approach her sincerely, slowly, and naturally.” Ok-sun responded, “I’ll respond positively to you as you approach me,” moving Mr. Jo. As the Four Seasons Inn in Boryeong came to a heartwarming close, a preview of the show’s first-ever global special was announced, sending anticipation soaring.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.