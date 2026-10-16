BTS' V Generates a Staggering 5.2 Billion Won in Brand Value on His Name Alone

[Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun reporter] BTS member V demonstrated his influence in the fashion industry.

Lefty, a global influencer marketing analytics platform, released a report analyzing the media value generated at 2027 S/S Paris Fashion Week. Media value is a metric that converts the brand exposure generated through social content from September 28 to the 7th into advertising value. In the fashion industry, it is used as a key measure of the influence of people and brands.

V generated $3.84 million (about 5.2 billion won) in media value for Celine, where he serves as an ambassador. Celine recorded a total media value of $17 million (about 22.9 billion won) during this Paris Fashion Week. Yet V accounted for 23% of the brand’s total media value without attending its 2027 S/S women’s collection show, held in Paris on the 3rd (local time). This was by far the highest figure among the influencers involved.

V made a remarkable impact when he attended the 2027 S/S men’s collection show in June, generating at least 7.5 million social media interactions and more than 2.2 million mentions in just two hours. Vogue France even described V’s popularity as “a phenomenon.”

BTS, of which V is a member, is currently on its world tour, “Arirang.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.