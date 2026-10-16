Yang Chi-seung breaks down in tears as his family also suffers from jeonse fraud: “The kids stopped tutoring and don’t even turn on the air conditioning”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Yang Chi-seung, a TV personality and former trainer, broke down in tears as he opened up about the financial hardships he faced after closing his gym due to losses from lease deposit fraud and his regret toward his family.

The scene airing on KBS2’s Mr. House Husband Season 2 (directed by Kim Tae-jun; hereafter, Mr. House Husband) at 10:35 p.m. on Saturday the 17th will feature siblings Park Seo-jin and Park Hyo-jung visiting the bakery recently opened by “star trainer” Yang Chi-seung and taking on a “grueling part-time job.”

Previously, siblings Park Seo-jin and Park Hyo-jung took on a weight-loss challenge, getting intensive PT training and “aquafitness” from “tiger trainer” Yang Chi-seung. But despite Yang’s tearjerking gym-membership sales pitch, they ultimately never signed up for PT. Feeling sorry about this, the two visit Yang’s bakery to congratulate him. After briefly greeting them warmly as they hand him a potted plant to celebrate the opening, however, Yang says, “Thinking back to that time doesn’t make me feel very good,” and asks them to “work a one-day shift.” After a brief moment of hesitation, Park Seo-jin accepts the offer, saying, “We felt really bad that we didn’t sign up after trying a PT session. We’ll repay that debt of gratitude this time.” The two then put on uniforms and get to work in the store, making dozens of salad buns and holding a tasting event in front of a subway exit at Gangnam Station. Park Seo-jin, in particular, turns up the charm in a sales pitch to nearby shopkeepers who say they are his fans, boosting bread sales. The siblings also deliver 30 pieces of bread together, much to Yang’s satisfaction.

As anticipation builds for the siblings’ efforts, Yang Chi-seung also speaks candidly about the emotional toll of being a victim of lease deposit fraud. He says the incident brought his 25-year life as a trainer crashing down in an instant. After explaining, “I closed the gym, opened a bakery, and now I’m in my third month,” he confesses, “I didn’t want my family to see how hard things were for me, so I rode my motorcycle alone and cried like crazy inside my helmet.” He adds, “My family found out about the fraud late, after seeing it on the news, and they had such a hard time,” and tearfully reveals, “The kids didn’t even turn on the air conditioning in summer, and they stopped their own tutoring because they were worried their dad was struggling.” Yang goes on to talk about the roughly four-pyeong shop, whose interior he designed and whose menu he developed himself, saying, “I took the advice of people around me who asked, ‘Why are you living trapped in memories of the past?’ and accepted this ‘second life.’ This bakery is my last hope.” His words leave a deep impression.

Meanwhile, after completing their part-time shift that day, siblings Park Seo-jin and Park Hyo-jung head to an all-you-can-eat thin-sliced pork belly restaurant that Yang takes them to for a post-shift meal. There, Park Hyo-jung and Yang Chi-seung leave everyone astonished by eating the well-cooked thin-sliced pork belly as if slurping noodles. The two marvel at each other’s appetite, then even face off in a mukbang battle for pride. Watching them, MC Eun Ji-won gives a vivid account: “Hyo-jung’s mouth is similar to Kang Ho-dong’s. Ho-dong’s mouth is small, but food fills his mouth up to his temples.” His comment makes everyone burst out laughing.

The scene of siblings Park Seo-jin and Park Hyo-jung enthusiastically repaying Yang Chi-seung, along with Yang’s candid story as he transforms into a “bakery CEO,” can be seen in episode 478 of KBS2’s Mr. House Husband, airing at 10:35 p.m. on Saturday the 17th.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.