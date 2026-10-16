Yang Chi-seung, who says he was a victim of jeonse fraud, faces “tens of millions of won” in compensation charges over his gym and loses administrative lawsuit

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Trainer and TV personality Yang Chi-seung will ultimately have to pay compensation amounting to tens of millions of won.

On the 15th, the Seoul Administrative Court’s Administrative Division 13 (Judge Jin Hyun-seop) dismissed all of Yang’s claims in his lawsuit seeking to have the imposition of the compensation charge against him by the head of Gangnam District declared invalid. The court also ordered Yang to pay the legal costs.

In 2018, Yang signed a lease with a private development company and opened a gym in a building at a public parking lot in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. In fact, the building had been constructed under an arrangement in which a private company built the facility and donated it to Gangnam District, then used it free of charge for 20 years before transferring the rights to manage and operate it to the Gangnam District Office.

When the private company’s free-use period ended in November 2022, the Gangnam District Office asked the tenants, including Yang, to vacate the premises. Yang protested, saying he had not been informed of these terms when he signed the lease and had not received his deposit back, making it difficult for him to move out immediately.

The Gangnam District Office later imposed a compensation charge of tens of millions of won, saying Yang had occupied the building without authorization. Yang challenged the charge and filed an administrative lawsuit, but the court did not rule in his favor. He had also previously lost a lawsuit brought by the Gangnam District Office seeking possession of the building. As a result, Yang closed his gym last July and recently opened a bakery.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.