‘Capybara’ Swings Speaks Out on Historical Drama Acting Controversy: “I Was Drunk, So I Don’t Remember”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Rapper and actor Swings has stated his position on the controversy over his acting in a historical drama.

On the 15th, Swings posted a scene from the short-form drama “Gwang-an: The Crown Prince’s Woman” on his personal account. The released video showed Swings acting completely drunk in the drama.

Swings said, “Was that really filmed? I was drunk, so I don’t even remember.”

Swings took on the role of Nam-hyul, a bodyguard who was once a monk who broke his vows, in “Gwang-an: The Crown Prince’s Woman,” making his debut in a historical drama. His acting, however, sparked a heated debate.

Some viewers said they were disappointed, arguing that Swings’s line delivery had a modern tone rather than sounding like it belonged in a historical drama. Many others supported him, saying it was better than they had expected.

“Gwang-an: The Crown Prince’s Woman” is a palace romance between Crown Prince Lee Hyeon (Sung Joon), a war hero known as “Gwang-an” for his mad-looking eyes, and Eun-woo (Chuu), an assassin who infiltrates the palace as a court lady to kill him. The series is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and will premiere on the 22nd via Lezhin Snack.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.