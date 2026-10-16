Jin Areum, Namkoong Min’s wife, shows off a flat stomach just 3 months after giving birth... Model vibes in a sleeveless top

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Model Jin Areum, wife of actor Namkoong Min, shared an update, showing off a figure that has remained unchanged even after giving birth.

On the 15th, Jin Areum posted photos and videos from a photo shoot on her social media.

In the video she shared, Jin Areum stood in front of the camera wearing a white sleeveless top paired with jeans. With her long hair flowing naturally, she struck a variety of poses and exuded a model-like aura. Her particularly slim waist, with no excess flab, and shapely legs caught the eye.

Jin Areum drew attention when she appeared at a photo shoot about three months after giving birth to a son last July. She continued to impress with her unchanged looks and model-like poise even after childbirth.

Her husband, Namkoong Min, also showed his affection by liking his wife’s post.

Meanwhile, Namkoong Min and Jin Areum married in October 2022 after dating publicly for seven years. They became parents four years into their marriage, welcoming their first son last July.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.