‘₩30 Million in Stocks → ₩800 Million’: Choi Go-minsu Decides to Quit After 27 Years at Work, Saying, “I’ll Go All Out on YouTube and CHZZK”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Investment expert and writer Park Min-su, widely known as “Choi Go-minsu,” is bringing his 27-year career as an employee to a close. After leaving his job, he plans to devote himself to YouTube and CHZZK and take on a new challenge.

On the 15th, Choi Go-minsu announced his resignation on his social media account, saying, “I’ve decided to leave the company I’ve worked at for 27 years.”

He said he expected to leave “around February or March next year,” but added, “Actually, it looks like I won’t be going to work at the company after the end of this December.” He continued, “I want to take my shot with YouTube and CHZZK and the like to my heart’s content,” expressing his resolve to begin a second chapter in life as a content creator after ending his long career as an employee.

Choi Go-minsu, whose real name is Park Min-su, is a financial expert who worked for 27 years at a securities-industry institution in Yeouido. He handled KOSDAQ-related listing reviews and work on rules and systems, and also gained practical experience through a secondment to the Financial Supervisory Service and participation in task forces involving financial authorities and securities firms.

He has also worked under the pen name “Sand Tiger Shark” and written titles including “Mastering Stock Investing in 5 Days,” “Mastering ETF Investing in 5 Days,” “Son, You Need to Learn About Stocks,” and “Choi Go-minsu’s Special Lecture on Economic History.” “Mastering Stock Investing in 5 Days” is known as a bestseller that has sold at least 100,000 copies.

He first became known to the public through the YouTube channel “Chimchakman.” He made a strong impression with his nonstop banter and by appearing with B4 sheets densely covered in a vast amount of information. He later became the originator of the so-called “Minsu” meme, referring to expert-type guests in particular fields.

Also known as the creator of the catchphrase “All the better,” he produced travel content with Pani Bottle and humorously shared his knowledge of stocks and economics on various variety shows, including “Save Me! Holmes” and “Problem Child in House.” More recently, his investment experience of turning 30 million won into 800 million won was featured on “Problem Child in House,” drawing attention.

In past interviews, Choi Go-minsu has said he dreamed of becoming a travel YouTuber after retirement. He had said that if he quit his job, he wanted to try living freely while creating his own content. With this decision to resign, he is putting a long-held plan into action.

Attention is focused on what kind of second act Choi Go-minsu will build on YouTube and CHZZK as he prepares to transform from a finance-sector employee with 27 years of experience into a full-time content creator.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.