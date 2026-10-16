Did former EXO member Huang Zitao, who denied the surrogacy rumors, hide the existence of a child?... “The child is at least two years old”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Huang Zitao, a former member of EXO, is embroiled in suspicions that he concealed the existence of a child.

On the 15th, Huang Zitao’s wife, Xu Yiyang, posted a video on her personal account with the caption, “The setting sun crosses the sea, and the person I love is by my side.” The video shows Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang holding a child’s hand as they walk along a beach at sunset.

Netizens voiced their suspicions, saying things like, “Has the child already grown this much?” and “Judging by the fact that the child can walk and even jump, the child must be at least two years old.”

Some netizens dug up old footage of Huang Zitao proposing to Xu Yiyang and raised suspicions that she was already pregnant at the time. Huang Zitao proposed to Xu Yiyang while filming a TV show in April 2024. They said she appeared in the video wearing loose clothing, with her belly somewhat protruding.

A netizen’s eyewitness account also resurfaced. The netizen claimed that Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang had a checkup at a hospital specializing in obstetrics and gynecology in Los Angeles in August 2024.

Huang Zitao’s past remarks also came under renewed scrutiny. During a live broadcast in October 2024, he said, “Spend time with your family, spend time with your wife, spend time with your children,” before changing his wording to, “Spend time with your older brother.”

There was also a report from Chinese paparazzi in June last year that Xu Yiyang’s mother and a nanny had carried a baby into the underground parking garage at Huang Zitao’s residence. At the time, Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang issued a statement through a lawyer, but denied only the surrogacy rumors and did not comment on whether she had given birth.

Huang Zitao debuted as a member of EXO in 2012, but filed a lawsuit against SM Entertainment over his exclusive contract in 2015 and returned to China. He lost the lawsuit but continued his career in China. Rumors that he was dating Xu Yiyang, a former SM Entertainment trainee, began circulating in 2020, and he eventually officially confirmed their relationship in 2024. Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang married in December 2024.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.