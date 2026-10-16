Ha Ji-won follows an extreme diet to maintain her 47 kg weight... “I even rinse kimchi in water before eating it”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Ha Ji-won revealed her dieting secret, saying, “If I want to eat kimchi, I rinse it in water first.”

On the 15th, the YouTube channel “26th Class Jiwon” featured Ha Ji-won eating and chatting with her college seniors after working a part-time job.

In the video, Ha Ji-won candidly said, “I like all tasty things. I don’t eat things that don’t taste good,” drawing laughs.

Asked about her dieting secret, Ha Ji-won said, “I don’t eat broth, and if I wanted to eat kimchi, I rinsed it in water. I didn’t eat any seasoning at all.” She added, “My diet consists mostly of eggs, tofu and tomatoes,” drawing attention as she shared what she usually eats.

Previously, Ha Ji-won appeared on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” last month and shared how she maintains her unchanged beauty and weight of 47 kg. “I weigh myself every day, and I also check my back to see if cellulite has developed,” she said. She added, “For more than 10 years, I’ve also sprinkled olive oil on rice or soup. I’ve been having lemon and honey for a long time, too,” sharing her consistent self-care habits.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.