Ahn Hee-yeon signs exclusive contract with Nexus E&M, joining Song Ji-hyo and Lee Sun-bin under the same roof

Photo courtesy of Nexus E&M

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actress Ahn Hee-yeon has signed an exclusive contract with Nexus E&M.

Nexus E&M said on the 16th, “We are delighted to be working with actress Ahn Hee-yeon, who has a diverse range of charms. As an actress with solid acting skills and a distinctive style of her own, we will actively support her so she can fully showcase her abilities,” expressing its delight at signing an exclusive contract with her.

The newly released profile image also catches the eye. In one shot, Ahn Hee-yeon wears a dark-colored jacket and exudes a calm yet profound gaze and mood, revealing a new appeal distinct from what she has shown before. In particular, the loose-fitting coordinated outfit, long, flowing wavy hair, and seasonally appropriate makeup come together to accentuate the strengths of her urban, sophisticated features.

In addition, wearing a white shirt in one look and a gray T-shirt in another, Ahn drew attention with everything from an innocent, blank-canvas-like aura that could be filled with a range of colors to the elegance beneath her chic image.

Ahn Hee-yeon has built her filmography by appearing in works across various genres, including the dramas “XX,” “You Raise Me Up,” “Fanta G Spot” and “Call It Love,” and the films “Take Off 2” and “Young Adult Matters.” She is currently starring as lead character Han Gyurim in the KBS2 weekend drama “Love Is Coming,” which is now airing, and has received praise for her steady acting and nuanced emotional expression. The drama’s viewership ratings, which have exceeded 16%, have also demonstrated her true worth as an actress.

Ahn Hee-yeon, who has built a solid filmography and earned steady affection, is embarking on a new chapter with Nexus E&M. With more active work expected under her new agency, anticipation is growing for what she will do next.

Nexus E&M, which Ahn Hee-yeon has joined, is a management agency specializing in actors. Its roster includes Song Ji-hyo, Su Ae, Lee Sun-bin, Jung Yoo-jin, Lee Ho-won, Oh Kyung-hwa, Park Jung-hwa and Hwang In-sik.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.