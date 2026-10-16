‘I Live Alone’ Manipulation Allegations Reignite... Prewritten Script Had Jeon Hyun-moo Saying, “Shall We Go to Kazakhstan?”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Controversy over alleged manipulation surrounding broadcaster Jeon Hyun-moo’s “spontaneous trip” to Kazakhstan has flared up again. In contrast to the show’s account that he chose his destination on the spur of the moment at the airport, it has emerged that the production team had begun preparing a script—including the flight to Kazakhstan and the flow of conversations among the cast—15 days before departure.

According to an exclusive report by the Chosun Ilbo on the 16th, documents obtained from Incheon International Airport Corporation by the office of People Power Party lawmaker Kim Eun-hye, a member of the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, show that on July 22 the MBC production team for ‘I Live Alone’ specifically stated Jeon Hyun-moo’s travel plans to Kazakhstan when requesting permission to film at the airport.

The official letter submitted at the time listed a flight operated by Air Astana, a Kazakh airline, departing at 11:10 a.m. on August 6. It also included plans to film scenes of tickets being issued at the airline’s counter and Jeon departing. The flight Jeon Hyun-moo actually took was the same one.

Even more striking is the script submitted along with the official letter. The document laid out in detail how Jeon Hyun-moo would say, “I’ve been to China too many times. Shall we try Kazakhstan?” and then call actors Koo Sung-hwan and Lee Joo-seung before deciding to go to Kazakhstan.

This largely matches the scenes that aired on August 14. At the time, Jeon Hyun-moo was shown arriving at Incheon Airport without any particular plans, considering destinations on the spot, and eventually setting off for Almaty, Kazakhstan, after speaking with Koo Sung-hwan on the phone.

With it now confirmed that a process portrayed on the show as spontaneous had already appeared in a script before filming, questions are mounting over the production team’s earlier explanations.

‘I Live Alone’ had previously faced allegations of manipulation following the broadcast of Jeon Hyun-moo’s trip to Kazakhstan. After reports emerged about paperwork required to rent a car locally and support for filming from Almaty’s tourism authorities, questions were raised about whether a trip planned in advance had been presented as spontaneous. The production team explained that it had received no financial sponsorship or production-cost support, while acknowledging that it had received administrative assistance for filming locally.

When the controversy failed to die down, the production team issued a further statement on September 4, explaining the preparations made in advance.

The production team said it had expected Kazakhstan to be a likely choice, considering the destinations Jeon Hyun-moo had shown interest in and flight availability. Accordingly, it had booked the staff’s tickets in advance and requested cooperation with filming locally. Its position, however, was that Jeon himself chose the destination at the airport and bought his ticket there.

However, the documents made public this time did not name any other potential destinations besides Kazakhstan. It was also confirmed that permission to film at an airline was obtained only from Air Astana. Unlike the production team’s earlier explanation that it had simply prepared for a destination it considered likely, the fact that a specific flight and even the content of calls between cast members were written down in advance is likely to keep the controversy from dying down anytime soon.

However, the documents alone do not establish whether Jeon Hyun-moo himself knew the destination in advance. The key question remains how closely the scenario prepared by the production team matched the cast member’s actual decision-making.

Lawmaker Kim Eun-hye criticized the show, pointing out that a broadcaster’s credibility with viewers matters independently of an entertainment program’s appeal, and saying that the premise of a spontaneous departure should have been explained honestly.

Attention is now on what explanation ‘I Live Alone,’ which has already issued an explanation and apology once, will offer regarding the newly revealed prewritten script.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.