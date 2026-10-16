Ahn Chi-hwan opens up about his stage 3 rectal cancer battle, a grueling ordeal that left him 15 kg lighter

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Ahn Chi-hwan opens up on “Kim Joo-ha’s Day and Night” about his feelings during his battle with stage 3 rectal cancer 10 years ago and how his approach to life has changed since.

On the 47th episode of MBN’s “Kim Joo-ha’s Day and Night,” airing this Saturday, the 17th, Ahn Chi-hwan, the “singer who sings of his times,” will appear as he marks the 40th anniversary of his debut and share stories about his life and music.

Ahn Chi-hwan surprises everyone by revealing that he was diagnosed with stage 3 rectal cancer just as he realized he needed to take better care of his health. He calmly recalls the difficult period, saying he lost at least 15 kg during the grueling course of treatment.

Ahn Chi-hwan says that although he used to be somewhat strict and sharp-edged, his outlook on life changed completely after his cancer battle. He opens up about how his state of mind and way of life have changed, saying, “I thought I should become a little more generous. I thought I should broaden my outlook.” He says, “I’m in the best physical condition of my life,” and adds, “Living a healthy life is a way of showing respect to the people who have supported me,” striking a deep chord.

Ahn Chi-hwan recalls being called a “turncoat” after winning widespread affection for popular songs such as “If I Were” and “People Are More Beautiful Than Flowers.” He had written and sung songs that reflected the realities of the times, including “The Iron Worker” and “Pine, O Pine, Green Pine.” But when he released lyrical songs and became widely known, he faced a barrage of sharp criticism that he had changed from how he used to be.

Ahn Chi-hwan responds by asking, “’If I Were’ and ‘People Are More Beautiful Than Flowers’ are really beautiful, wonderful songs. What’s wrong with singing songs like that?”—a remark that resonates with many. He goes on to explain, “The world changes, so songs can’t always have the same message,” saying he had not abandoned his existing musical territory but had instead expanded his musical horizons. He also says, “The times have changed. We always have to think about what songs to sing in a changing world,” sharing the musical convictions he has firmly upheld for 40 years and moving viewers.

Meanwhile, as he marks the 40th anniversary of his debut, Ahn Chi-hwan is set to hold a “40th Debut Anniversary and 15th Album Release Commemorative Concert” in Seoul on Saturday, November 7. MBN’s “Kim Joo-ha’s Day and Night” is a new-concept issue-maker talk show that touts “day and night, cool-headedness and passion, information and emotion.” It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.