Two-time Asian Games gold medalist Oh Sang-uk gives first look inside his Daejeon home, wolfs down four cups of instant noodles first thing in the morning

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] The Manager follows fencer Oh Sang-uk, the “King of Fencing” who won two gold medals at the Asian Games, on the day after he returned home.

Oh Sang-uk appears in the 420th episode of MBC’s variety show The Manager (planned by Noh Si-yong, directed by Chae Hyeon-seok, Kim Hae-ni, Lee Da-un, Seo Ye-na, and Kang Yeon-ju, and written by Yeo Hyeon-jeon), airing on the 17th. He won gold in both the men’s individual and team sabre events at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. With four consecutive points, Oh mounted a thrilling comeback in this competition, creating one of its most memorable moments and once again proving his world-class prowess. Viewers are curious to see the gold medal hero’s daily life on the day after his triumphant return amid such an enthusiastic welcome.

That day, Oh starts his morning with a sigh as he looks at the luggage he hadn’t had a chance to unpack after arriving home late the previous day. His suitcase still contains the fencing uniform he wore during the competition, saturated with the smell of sweat. His quirky habit of sniffing each item of laundry, from his uniform to his gloves and mask, makes people laugh. He also surprises everyone by taking his gold medal out of his bag without even putting it in its case.

Also worth watching are his post-competition eating spree and blissful lounging in bed. A world-class noodle lover, he shows off his own cup-noodle combination first thing in the morning and devours four cups in no time. He then puts unpacking on the back burner, lies down on the bed again, and watches a broadcast of his own match. He reportedly enjoys a sweet break after the grueling competition, laughing at the enthusiastic commentary by his senior, Gu Bon-gil, with whom he shared the glory of winning gold at the Paris Olympics.

National team coach Won Woo-young then shares the more laid-back side of the charismatic “King of Fencing,” Oh Sang-uk, whom he sees when they fence. Oh reportedly has no special routines or even superstitions, and has gone into a match wearing his mask after eating a hamburger or chewing kimbap just five minutes before it began. Viewers are eager to hear from Coach Won, who has watched Oh up close more than anyone while accompanying him to major international competitions, including the Olympics and Asian Games, and to learn about this unexpected side of him.

The daily life of two-time Asian Games gold medalist Oh Sang-uk after returning home, and the unexpected charm revealed by Coach Won Woo-young, can be seen tomorrow (Saturday the 17th) at 11 p.m. on MBC’s The Manager.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.