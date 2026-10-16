Jennie stuns with bikini reveal... a slender figure with visible breastbone

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] BLACKPINK’s Jennie showed off her slim figure in a daring bikini.

On the 15th, Jennie shared various photos showing what she had been up to on her social media, saying, “Things that make me laugh.”

In the photos, Jennie is wearing a black bikini and a baseball cap, enjoying some time in the water outdoors as she takes a selfie. Her slender figure and narrow waist caught the eye. She also drew admiration with her distinct features and fresh-faced beauty, despite wearing no makeup.

Before eating, she leaned close to the camera, showing off her lovable charm. Her flawless looks even in close-up and youthful appearance caught the eye.

Jennie also shared relaxed glimpses of her everyday life, whether working out on a treadmill or out and about, capturing fans’ attention with a natural charm distinct from her charismatic stage presence.

Meanwhile, Jennie released the digital EP ‘Fallen Angel’ last August. On the 8th, she made a surprise guest appearance at pop star The Weeknd’s concert in Korea, performing a duet of ‘One Of The Girls’ and drawing attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.