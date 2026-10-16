Song Jae-hee, Ji So-yeon’s husband, boasts about his 160-million-won Cybertruck, then gets a reality check: “People like the car more than me”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Song Jae-hee expressed bittersweet feelings as an actor over the attention people have shown to his Cybertruck, priced at around 160 million won.

On the 15th, a video titled “Our Family Car! An Honest Cybertruck Review” was posted on the YouTube channel “Song Jae-hee & Ji So-yeon’s Good News.”

Song Jae-hee said he recently bought the Cybertruck for around 160 million won and expressed his satisfaction: “It’s a really good car for the price. There’s so much storage space that it fits the strollers and car seats for our three children. (Usually) you can’t fit all of this, but there’s room for everything.”

He also cited the generous headroom and spacious interior, the fact that FSD operates safely, and the stable ride as advantages.

He also shared his bittersweet feelings, saying, “There have been times when I’ve felt a little down while driving this car. People really like it. They like it much more than me. When the car drives by, people of all ages and genders wave cheerfully at it. It makes me wonder, by comparison, whether I’ve made people smile as an actor.”

Song Jae-hee married Ji So-yeon in 2017, and they have a son and two daughters. Ji So-yeon runs an advertising agency with annual revenue of 1 billion won.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.