Top male star in his 30s said to be appearing... Former actor-turned-agency head embroiled in 'fake contract' scandal

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] A former actor who heads an entertainment agency is now under police investigation over allegations that the agency head caused losses to event-planning companies by presenting false documents promising a well-known actor’s appearance at overseas fan meetings.

Yonhap reported on the 16th that Seoul Gangnam Police Station received a complaint in early last month asking it to investigate A, an entertainment agency head and former actor, on suspicion of fraud, forgery of private documents, and use of forged private documents, and recently assigned the case to an investigation team.

According to the report, the event-planning company that filed the complaint alleged that A presented false confirmation documents promising that a well-known male actor in his 30s would appear at events, including overseas fan meetings. The company reportedly trusted the documents and proceeded with its business after A also presented event contracts bearing the name of the actor’s agency and other documents bearing seals.

The company’s claimed losses were estimated at about 200 million won. It was reported that the company also previously proceeded with an overseas event after trusting A’s assurance that the same actor’s appearance was guaranteed, but claimed it suffered losses of several hundred million won when the project fell through.

The allegations of losses are now expanding to overseas fan meetings involving other celebrities. In addition to the company in question, at least four or five event-planning companies are reportedly claiming that they received similar appearance confirmation documents. The combined losses claimed by these companies are said to amount to several billion won.

Most of the documents in question reportedly contained promises that well-known actors would appear at events. The complainant company says similar incidents occurred at overseas fan meetings for other celebrities and is asking police to broaden the investigation.

Police plan to first establish the details of the case and the scale of the losses by questioning the complainant.

However, the claims made so far are those of the complainant’s side, and the allegations against A have not been established.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.