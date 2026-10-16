74-Year-Old Lee Soo-man Copies 13-Year-Old Aiching’s ‘Razor-Sharp’ Dance... Ok Taec-yeon and Kim Hee-chul Are Stunned Too

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Sunny, a former member of Girls’ Generation, drew attention after sharing an AI-generated video of former SM Entertainment chief producer Lee Soo-man dancing.

On the 15th, Sunny posted the video on her social media with the caption, “Razor-sharp! Will you be joining us on M Countdown next week?”

The video showed Lee Soo-man and producer Yoo Young-jin dancing to “NEON” (pronounced “Nion”), the debut song by rookie girl group A2O LITE.

The video was created using AI, and the sight of the two appearing to perform the choreography for real made people laugh.

Sunny added a witty remark, “Even if you add up all the members’ ages, they still can’t beat one person,” adding to the laughter.

Ok Taec-yeon, a member of 2PM and an actor, commented, “This is okay, right?” Super Junior’s Kim Hee-chul reacted, “Soo-man oppa is still going strong,” adding to the lighthearted mood.

Meanwhile, A2O LITE is the first K-pop idol group from A2O Entertainment (hereafter A2O), which is led by key producer Lee Soo-man. In particular, A2O LITE’s “NEON” has drawn significant attention after reaching No. 1 on Melon’s main TOP100 chart at 11 p.m. on the 14th, about 29 hours after its release.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.