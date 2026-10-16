Jang Yoon-jung, owner of a 12-billion-won home and queen of event gigs, does her own hair and makeup: “I’m uncomfortable having 4–5 staff accompany me”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Jang Yoon-jung, known as the “Queen of Events,” has revealed an unexpected part of her stage preparations.

On the 15th, a video titled “A Day in the Life: Jang Yoon-jung, the Queen of Events” was released on Jang’s YouTube channel, “Jang Gongjang Jang Yoon-jung.”

Jang turned on the camera at a place she was staying in the provinces. Saying she had an event that day, she laid out her makeup tools. “An athlete doesn’t blame their equipment. This is enough to do my makeup. I do my own hair and makeup,” she said, drawing attention.

Jang said, “When you look at entertainers, they usually travel with four or five staff members, including makeup artists, hair stylists, and stylists. But I find that uncomfortable, so I just do it myself.” She said she only hires an on-location makeup artist for commercial shoots, adding, “I’m really a singer who doesn’t require much money.”

“It’s an outdoor stage and it’s nighttime, so I have to make my eyes look three times bigger. That way, people can see them from far away,” Jang said as she focused intently on her eye makeup. She then asked a staff member, “Did my eyes get three times bigger? The eyeliner went all the way to my temples, right?” prompting laughter.

Jang debuted in 1999 and won fans’ affection with numerous hit songs, including “Oh My,” “Jjan-jja-ra,” “Flower,” and “Chohon.” She married broadcaster Do Kyung-wan in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter. In 2024, she made headlines when she bought the penthouse at Afer Hangang in Seobinggo-dong for 12 billion won, paying entirely in cash.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.