'Vata♥' Ji Ye-eun bluntly tells Lee Seo-jin, “You’ll never get married”... leaving the set in stitches

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Ji Ye-eun of “My Genie Secretary” made candid, unfiltered remarks about marriage to actor Lee Seo-jin, leaving everyone on set in stitches.

In the SBS Friday variety show “My Genie Secretary,” airing on the 16th, Ji Ye-eun’s sharp wit as she stands up to the unmarried cast members’ nagging will be on display.

The episode features a heated debate between Ji Ye-eun, who is about to get married, and the unmarried cast members. The cast members start nagging Ji Ye-eun about marriage as soon as they meet their “my star” for the first time. They then turn to Ji Suk-jin, a veteran of marriage, and say, “You should talk her out of it,” setting out in earnest to tease her. Ji Ye-eun fires back, saying, “It seems like you’ve never really been in love,” and tells Lee Seo-jin in particular, “You’ll never get married,” reportedly leaving everyone on set in stitches.

The episode will also reveal how Vata, the world-renowned dancer and Ji Ye-eun’s future husband, came to choreograph “Milkshake” for the project group “Chungju Ji Clan,” formed by Ji Suk-jin and Ji Ye-eun. Ji Ye-eun also reveals that during choreography practice, she enjoyed secret dates while keeping them from Ji Suk-jin, who had no idea the two were together, drawing admiration from the cast. The behind-the-scenes story of their covert dating operation—how they spent time alone while avoiding Ji Suk-jin’s notice—is set to pique interest in their sweet, budding romance.

Then, at a rest stop they visit on the way to Chungju, an unexpected meeting between the families of the prospective bride and groom takes place. The production crew at the rest stop were reportedly unable to hide their surprise at the unexpected encounter. The news leaves viewers wondering who the person at the center of the surprise was.

Viewers can catch future bride Ji Ye-eun’s candid, entertaining wit and her heart-fluttering love story with Vata on SBS’s “My Genie Secretary,” airing at 11:10 p.m. on Friday the 16th.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.