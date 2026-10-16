“I held back for fear of being reported”... Why Go Young-wook restrained himself after hearing a Roo'ra song at a karaoke bar

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] A post by Go Young-wook, formerly of the group Roo'ra, is drawing attention after he heard one of his former group's hit songs playing at a karaoke bar.

On the 15th, Go Young-wook posted a video on his personal account along with the caption, “A familiar song was playing in the karaoke hallway, so I went in and thought about helping with my part, but I held back in case I got reported...”

The video showed someone singing Roo'ra's hit song “3! 4!” at a karaoke bar.

It appears Go Young-wook heard the familiar song while walking down the hallway and realized it was by the group he had performed with.

He said he considered going up to the person singing and joining in on his part, but did not follow through because he thought he might be reported.

Go Young-wook made his debut in the entertainment industry in 1994 as a member of the group Roo'ra. However, he was indicted on charges of sexually assaulting minors and committing forcible indecent assault, and in 2013 the Supreme Court upheld a sentence of two years and six months in prison. He was also ordered to have his personal information disclosed for five years and to wear an electronic tracking device for three years.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.