Moon Hee-joon gives idols pointed advice: “Manage your own money... even parents can be swept up in greed”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Singer Moon Hee-joon advised junior idols to manage their own money.

The third episode of the variety show “Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae,” aired on the 15th on tcast’s E Channel and directed by Lee Ji-seon and produced by Studio Brave, featured H.O.T. (Highfive of Teenagers) leader Moon Hee-joon as a guest, with H.O.T. marking the 30th anniversary of its debut. Seo In-young said she was “a fan of Moon Hee-joon,” expressing her particular fondness for him. Together with Seo In-young and Mimiminu, Moon Hee-joon had a lively discussion about different generations’ approaches to their careers and changing K-pop trends, with “idols” as their theme.

Moon Hee-joon also shared that H.O.T. was discussing a full-group performance to mark the 30th anniversary of its debut. He drew interest by revealing that they had “been talking for 11 months” about a commemorative performance. With little of the year left, people were wondering whether it would happen.

They also discussed algorithms and the resurgence craze that have recently shaken up the idol market. After the show introduced the girl group RESCENE’s success in climbing back up the music charts after drawing attention with the catchphrase “Geoje Yaho,” Seo In-young and Moon Hee-joon reminisced about their own years as performers. Seo In-young said that Jewelry had performed not only at sports days and a webfoot octopus festival but also at temples. Recalling, “We sang ‘One More Time’ at a temple, and when we kept doing the wave, the monks started spinning their prayer beads,” she made everyone laugh. Moon Hee-joon also shared his experience of performing rock music at a temple.

Excessive imitation inspired by the global K-pop craze also became a topic of discussion. After they heard about a man who had undergone more than 30 plastic surgeries to resemble BTS’s Jimin and a Chinese influencer who copied Blackpink’s Rosé, Seo In-young shared her view, saying, “You can’t copy someone’s innate, distinctive aura.”

At the end of the broadcast, Moon Hee-joon advised junior idols to manage their own money. He explained that even if they earn a lot at a young age, they could run into trouble with excessive spending and debt if they lack financial literacy. In particular, he said, “For parents, too, it’s their first time being the parent of a star, so they can get swept up in momentary greed,” adding, “I think it’s better to manage your own money and give your parents an allowance.” Seo In-young emphasized, “If you’re a singer, you should practice singing consistently and be sure to perform live.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.