Jo Yoon-hee, divorced from Lee Dong-gun, on how she manages childcare alone: “My sister lives nearby, so I leave my daughter with her”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Jo Yoon-hee, a divorced mom, said she is getting help with childcare from her older sister.

On the 14th, a video titled “The Day I Went to Eat Jumbo Shrimp with Lee-young & Yoon-hee” was released on Hwang Jung-eum’s YouTube channel, “Hwang Jung-eum.”

As soon as Jo Yoon-hee met Hwang Jung-eum, she asked, “Why did you get dressed up so nicely?” Hwang replied, “I dressed up because I was meeting my older sisters,” then suddenly admitted to having a lifting procedure, drawing laughs.

Jo Yoon-hee was then asked about her beauty routine, and replied, “I don’t really do much. I’m not very interested in it, and I’m lazy.” Hwang Jung-eum joked to Jo, who said she still didn’t have a boyfriend, “If you’re not going to put that pretty face to use, give it to me.”

Asked who was looking after her daughter, Jo Yoon-hee said, “My sister is looking after her. She lives near my house, so I sent her over last night,” revealing that she gets help with childcare from her sister.

Jo Yoon-hee married actor Lee Dong-gun in 2017 and had a daughter, but the couple divorced in 2020. Jo got custody and is raising their daughter on her own.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.