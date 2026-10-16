Famous actress visits amusement park in wig and sunglasses... “Looks like a country girl”

Photo credit: Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney, 29, who recently came under fire for filming a nude ad, made headlines after visiting an amusement park in a brown wig instead of her trademark long blonde hair. Fans were also surprised to see her enjoying an outing with a friend in casual clothes, unlike her usual glamorous image.

According to entertainment outlets including Page Six, Sweeney recently visited Pacific Park, an amusement park in Santa Monica, California, with her friend Jade. She wore a white graphic T-shirt and denim bottoms, along with dark sunglasses and a brown wig that fell to her shoulders.

She looked as though she wanted to enjoy some time to herself without fans knowing.

After the outing, Sweeney shared several photos on her Instagram. They showed her spending a leisurely time with her friend, riding the Ferris wheel and visiting the arcade.

She wrote in the post that her best friend had shown up and said, “Here, try this wig on.”

Fans reacted in various ways to her changed appearance. People online commented, “That’s such a good idea. This is exactly why you need a best friend,” “You look like country girls on a trip,” and “I didn’t recognize you at all.”

Meanwhile, Sweeney recently came under fire over an ad for sports prediction platform Novig.

In the ad, she appeared with her upper body bare and her breasts covered by an American football. It also featured scenes with sporting equipment such as a baseball bat and a tennis racket.

In the ad, she said, in effect, “Adult men even make Excel spreadsheets to guess what color underwear I’m wearing. Honestly, it feels good.” The ad drew backlash from women athletes.

Some athletes criticized the approach of drawing attention by foregrounding women’s bodies, saying it could overshadow the achievements and skill of women in sports.

There was also criticism: “It’s unbelievable that women’s bodies are still being used to make money and women’s sports are still being sexualized.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.