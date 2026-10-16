Hong Yoon-hwa loses 40kg, then suffers side effects... “Don’t put compact-car fuel in a truck”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yuna] Comedian Hong Yoon-hwa has opened up about suffering side effects from a nutritional imbalance after losing 40kg.

The episode of SBS’s “My Little Old Boy,” airing on the 18th, will show gourmet Lyn taking on her first-ever slow jog with Hong Yoon-hwa and Jo Jjae-jeu.

Footage from a recent taping of SBS’s “My Little Old Boy” showed Lyn, who is passionate about food and has even put together maps of popular restaurants in Korea and abroad, taking on her first-ever run with Hong Yoon-hwa and Jo Jjae-jeu, known as two of the entertainment industry’s biggest eaters. Hong, who calls herself a “slow-jogging enthusiast,” suggested they head for a popular restaurant 5km away, saying, “You need a goal when you run.” The three enthusiastically set off toward the restaurant, but soon couldn’t hide how tired they were getting. When a convenience store appeared right in front of them, they went in without a moment’s hesitation and piled their baskets with all kinds of food, using protein as an excuse. They then started eyeing ramen too, with the miraculous logic that “if the three of us share it, that’s 150 calories per person.” The prospect of the three resisting the temptation of a food show feast and managing to complete the 5km run has viewers wondering what will happen.

Hong Yoon-hwa, who says her life is always about dieting, drew attention by opening up about side effects she experienced after recently losing 40kg. She said she had consistently walked 10,000 steps a day and shared her unusual diet secret: “Even when I was dieting, I ate everything I wanted.” But after losing 40kg, she suffered side effects from a nutritional imbalance and said that at the hospital, she was even told, “Don’t put compact-car fuel in a dump truck.” People are wondering what happened to Hong Yoon-hwa.

The three then went to a restaurant tailored for people who exercise, where they could get carbohydrates, protein and fat all at once. As they ate, Lyn suggested a body-type test, saying, “You can tell in one minute whether you’re the type who gains weight.” Jo Jjae-jeu, who weighs 105kg, in particular claimed he was a “fat guy later in life” and even showed photos from his 20s, when he wore skinny jeans. His past appearance, with a defined jawline, drew a flood of reactions in the studio: “He looks like a different person” and “He looks completely different from now.” The body-type test reportedly produced an unexpected result that astonished everyone. The results of the three’s test—and the madcap diet adventures of Lyn, Hong Yoon-hwa and Jo Jjae-jeu, who exercise so they can eat—can be seen on SBS’s “My Little Old Boy,” airing Sunday the 18th at 9 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.