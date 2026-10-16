Han Da-gam welcomes a son at 47: Is this really her figure just three weeks after giving birth? Latest update shows swelling gone

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Han Da-gam showed off a slim figure with no swelling just three weeks after giving birth.

On the 16th, Han Da-gam wrote on her social media, “Since last week’s broadcast, so many people have reached out with congratulations and to see how I’m doing. I was greeting everyone while groggy because I’m still recovering, but I’m truly, truly grateful to everyone who congratulated me.” Han recently shared footage of giving birth to her son on KBS2’s The Return of Superman.

She added, “Although I met our Juwon later in life, I’ll do my best to raise him to be beautiful and healthy. I’ll connect with you all as a supermom, so please give me lots of support. Expectant moms, hang in there!”

In the photos she shared, Han Da-gam is seen focusing on her recovery at a postpartum care center. There is warmth in the way she looks at her son. Her latest update also showed her looking slim with no swelling at all just three weeks after giving birth, astonishing many.

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam married a businessman one year her senior in 2020 and received many congratulations after giving birth to a son in September at the age of 47.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.