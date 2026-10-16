Cha Jung-won is only four years apart in age from her prospective mother-in-law... Her marriage to Ha Jung-woo and family ties make headlines

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Cha Jung-won is set to marry Ha Jung-woo this December, and attention has also turned to the age gap between Cha and Ms. A, a woman 39 years younger than Ha’s father, Kim Yong-gun, with whom she had a late-in-life son.

Ha Jung-woo, born in 1978, and Cha Jung-won, born in 1989, overcame their 11-year age gap and, after dating for six years, will marry at a hotel in Seoul on December 13 this coming December.

Amid this, attention is also focused on the family relationships Cha Jung-won will have after marriage.

Actor Kim Yong-gun made headlines after it became known that, following his divorce from his former wife in 1996, he had a late-in-life son with a woman, Ms. A, who is 39 years his junior, in 2021.

Ms. A was born in 1985 and is just four years older than Cha Jung-won. However, it has not been disclosed in detail whether Kim Yong-gun is legally married to Ms. A or remains in a common-law marriage with her.

Cha Jung-won will also have two younger brothers-in-law: Cha Hyun-woo, Ha Jung-woo’s younger brother, and the five-year-old son born to Kim Yong-gun and Ms. A later in life.

In 2022, Cha Hyun-woo married actor Hwang Bo-ra, who was born in 1983, and they have a son.

Previously, Kim Yong-gun spoke about his late-in-life son on Channel A’s “Dad Is a Flower Middle-Aged Man,” which aired in 2024. He revealed his complicated feelings, saying he was concerned about how he should explain his family relationships to his son once he grows up.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.