Nam Bo-ra questions how she and her businessman husband manage their finances: “Why doesn’t he deposit his salary into my account?”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Nam Bo-ra candidly opened up about how she and her husband manage their finances.

Nam Bo-ra recently appeared on “Donjjeol Hearing,” a program hosted by Park Young-jin on Kiwoom Securities’ YouTube channel “Channel Keukeu,” and spoke candidly about her investment experience and financial planning during married life.

What first caught attention was her Nvidia investment record. Nam Bo-ra said she bought Nvidia shares during the COVID-19 pandemic and sold them after earning a 300% return, surprising the other guests. But the twist came right away: she revealed that she had owned just “one share,” sending the set into fits of laughter. Her return was impressive, but the number of shares left something to be desired.

Her story about SK hynix was just as striking. Nam Bo-ra said she bought SK hynix shares for 195,000 won each and sold them for 215,000 won apiece. She made a roughly 10% profit, but given how the stock price moved afterward, it was a decision bound to leave her with regrets. She gave an awkward smile at the reaction calling her an “unlucky stock picker.”

When the topic turned to how couples manage their finances, Nam Bo-ra looked puzzled and said, “Once people get married, they seem to combine all their income. Husbands usually deposit their salary into their wives’ accounts, so why doesn’t my husband do that?”

She was then asked, “Are you perhaps doing some financial planning without your husband knowing?” Nam Bo-ra gave an ambiguous answer: “I’m not doing it secretly, but there is something I haven’t told him.” That prompted a flurry of reactions, including, “Isn’t that doing it secretly?” and “Then what are you doing secretly?”, bringing laughter.

Nam Bo-ra married a businessman her age in May last year, and welcomed a son this past June.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.