Hyun-sook Finds 38 Million Won Under Her Late Mother's Bedding: ‘She Saved the Allowance Instead of Spending It’ (‘Knowing Bros’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Hyun-sook said she donated 38 million won in allowance from her late mother, adding money of her own, to help children with leukemia.

Actor Lee Gye-in and singers Kim Yeon-ja and Hyun-sook will appear on JTBC’s Knowing Bros, airing on the 17th.

Lee Gye-in made people laugh when he told Kim Shin-young, who has long impersonated him, “When Kim Shin-young lost weight, I thought she wasn’t my daughter. Losing weight doesn’t suit her.” He then protested, “I didn’t used to talk like Mo Pal-mo, but whenever I meet Kim Shin-young, I end up talking like Mo Pal-mo.”

In response, Kim Shin-young did an impersonation, sending the studio into laughter: “Lee Gye-in has been playing Mo Pal-mo for so long that he asks me what he should do.”

Hyun-sook also shared a touching story about her late mother. She said, “After my mother passed away, I looked under her bedding and found that she had saved 38 million won without spending the allowance I had given her over the years. I added some of my own money to it and donated it to children with leukemia.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.