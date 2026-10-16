Bada shares Lee Soo-man’s kindness: “I’ll never forget how he paid my tuition when my family was struggling”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Bada, a singer and former member of the group S.E.S., shared a heartwarming story about Lee Soo-man, the former founder of SM Entertainment, who had been her producer.

On the 16th, Bada posted a lengthy message on her social media.

Speaking about Lee Soo-man, she said, “Twenty-nine years ago, I felt as if I were talking to someone who had seen the future.... You described with precision and care the position and vision of our country’s idols in the distant future to me, a young, 18-year-old artist.” She added, “Mr. Lee Soo-man gave me, with my strong voice, a fresh look through music with a sophisticated sound, and perfectly prepared me with a sense of pride in being Korea’s first female idol vocalist.”

Bada said she was able to grow as an artist thanks to Lee Soo-man, and also mentioned his financial support. Expressing her gratitude, she said, “Oh, and something I truly will never forget for the rest of my life... I want to thank you once again, sir, for paying my university tuition after learning how difficult things were for my family at the time.... Thank you. Keep it up, sir!!” Her words warmed hearts.

Meanwhile, after selling his stake in SM Entertainment to HYBE in 2023, Lee Soo-man signed a non-compete agreement under which he would not handle domestic music production for three years. The agreement was lifted last February, and Lee Soo-man embarked on a new challenge by establishing A2O Entertainment. The rookie girl group A20 LITE, which he introduced, is causing a sensation after reaching No. 1 on major music charts just one day after its debut.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.