VATA even learned to cook for fiancée Ji Ye-eun, who battled thyroid cancer: “I wanted to make healthy food for her”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] We Dem Boyz leader VATA reveals his romantic side when it comes to his bride-to-be, Ji Ye-eun.

VATA and INGYOO, the leaders of dance crew We Dem Boyz, appear in episode 420 of MBC’s entertainment program Omniscient Interfering View (planned by Noh Si-yong; directed by Chae Hyeon-seok, Kim Hae-ni, Lee Da-un, Seo Ye-na, and Kang Yeon-ju; written by Yeo Hyeon-jeon), airing on the 17th. The crew has created choreography for numerous K-pop hits that took the world by storm, including Jennie’s “like JENNIE” and G-Dragon’s “POWER.” The two leaders, who have captivated audiences with their powerful performances on stage, will show a different side of themselves by revealing their polar-opposite daily routines.

The two leaders’ mornings are worlds apart from the start. VATA begins his day calmly with quiet reflection, then gets to cooking breakfast. INGYOO, on the other hand, suddenly puts on music and dances, and even grabs a guitar and sings, letting his free-spirited energy shine. Their contrasting personalities also come through in their roles on the team. VATA is like a “mom” who listens to the members’ worries, while INGYOO, known as “Gyu-jjok-i,” is surprisingly like a “dad” who doesn’t shy away from nagging and discipline.

VATA, who shows off his impressive cooking skills, surprises everyone by revealing that he has even been taking one-on-one cooking lessons for Ji Ye-eun. He says his dream was “to become a good husband,” and that he started learning to cook so he could make healthy food for Ji Ye-eun, who went through a difficult time battling thyroid cancer. As he cooks cabbage pancakes and pasta that he says he often makes for her, he keeps up a steady stream of “Ye-eun talk,” showing his romantic side. The show will also reveal how the wedding preparations are coming along with the big day just two months away, behind-the-scenes details of his proposal, and the story of how he and Ji Ye-eun visited Chungju to meet VATA’s parents. VATA reportedly shares his heartfelt feelings with Ji Ye-eun, telling her, “Thank you for trusting me and betting your life on me.” The studio panelists are said to have responded with a wave of envious comments at VATA’s romantic gestures.

INGYOO, who has been quietly carrying on with his meal despite the endless “Ye-eun talk,” makes VATA an unexpected proposal: he offers to sing at VATA’s wedding instead of performing a celebratory dance. Saying that a We Dem Boyz wedding dance would be too predictable and that he would play guitar and sing instead, INGYOO makes a bombshell declaration. VATA’s sweet, romantic side is nowhere to be seen as he gives his close friend an unvarnished response, reportedly sending the studio into fits of laughter.

The cheerful morning routine of “romantic” VATA and “free spirit” INGYOO can be seen tomorrow, Saturday the 17th, at 11 p.m. on MBC’s Omniscient Interfering View.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.