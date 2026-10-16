'I Live Alone' Team Addresses Prewritten-Script Allegations About Jeon Hyun-moo: “It Was Only an Outline for Obtaining Filming Permission”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] MBC said the outline concerning Jeon Hyun-moo’s trip to Kazakhstan on “I Live Alone” was only for obtaining filming permission, not the script for the actual broadcast, in response to allegations that the script had been written in advance.

According to Maeil Business Star Today on the 16th, MBC said the materials submitted to Incheon International Airport Corporation were “submitted to obtain filming permission” and were “an official letter containing a filming outline to explain the filming situation, expected routes, and other details to the airport.” MBC added, “It was not a script that predetermined the actual broadcast content,” and emphasized, “The outline was not shared with the cast, and Jeon Hyun-moo was also unaware of it. There were no prior directing instructions either.”

Earlier that day, the Chosun Ilbo reported, based on materials obtained from Incheon International Airport Corporation by the office of People Power Party lawmaker Kim Eun-hye, who sits on the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, that the “I Live Alone” production team had specifically listed Jeon Hyun-moo’s departure schedule for Kazakhstan and flight details when requesting permission to film at the airport on July 22.

The materials included plans to film an Air Astana flight departing at 11:10 a.m. on August 6, as well as scenes of ticket issuance and departure. The accompanying outline also detailed how Jeon proposed a trip to Kazakhstan, then called Koo Sung-hwan and Lee Joo-seung, and the process of deciding to go on the trip.

Because much of the material matched scenes that aired on August 14, suspicions of a prewritten script arose. MBC, however, drew a line, saying the document was only an advance outline for obtaining filming permission and that it had neither shared it with the cast nor instructed them to stage anything.

Meanwhile, “I Live Alone” has recently faced allegations of manipulation, with questions over whether Jeon Hyun-moo’s trip to Kazakhstan was planned in advance. The production team acknowledged administrative assistance for filming locally, while maintaining that Jeon decided on the destination at the airport.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.