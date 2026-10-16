Oh Eui-sik makes 'Let Me Fly' his own... seasoned stagecraft shines

Photo courtesy of Proslab

[Sportschosun | An So-yoon] Actor Oh Eui-sik has made a welcome return with 'Let Me Fly.'

'Let Me Fly' is a special time-travel story about Namwon, who suddenly travels through time from 1969 to 2020 and retraces his memories and the life he has lived. By pairing the potentially familiar themes of dreams and love with the fantasy element of time travel, the musical speaks to the greatness of everyday life. Oh Eui-sik takes the stage as elderly Namwon, who struggles to return to 1969.

Oh Eui-sik's presence in 'Let Me Fly' is overwhelming. At times, he brings the performance to life with explosive energy and a keen sense of rhythm; at others, his finely nuanced acting builds the character's past and inner world with natural ease.

Photo courtesy of Proslab

Photo courtesy of Proslab

Above all, Oh Eui-sik's signature playful charm, sweet voice and effortless singing blend beautifully with the musical's bright, warm spirit. Audiences become immersed in 'elderly Namwon,' enjoying themselves and laughing—and even shedding tears.

In this way, over the course of 'Let Me Fly's' 120 minutes, Oh Eui-sik moves fluidly between laughter and emotional intensity, displaying seasoned stagecraft and once again bringing to life an elderly Namwon who is uniquely his own.

For Oh Eui-sik, who has been with 'Let Me Fly' since its 2020 tryout, through its 2022 premiere and into the current season, the musical is especially meaningful. Having returned to the same character many times since the production began, he naturally brings to this performance the ways his perspective and emotions as an actor have changed over time.

Oh Eui-sik expressed his affection for the musical, saying, "'Let Me Fly' is like a time-traveling performance that makes me and the people dear to me look back and wonder, 'What dreams did we originally have for our lives?' But once you return from that journey through time, even if your present life is different from what you dreamed of in the past, I think you'll be able to appreciate how precious who you are now is and feel grateful for it. It's also a warm production filled with both moving moments and laughter, so I hope you'll come see 'Let Me Fly' at the end of the year and feel its warmth."

Meanwhile, the musical 'Let Me Fly,' in which Oh Eui-sik is currently giving a standout performance, is running at Doosan Art Center's Yeongang Hall through January 3 next year.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.