Yoo Jun-won loses damages suit: “Pay 685 million won for leaving Fantasy Boys without authorization”

Screenshot

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Yoo Jun-won has lost a damages suit stemming from his unauthorized departure.

According to Funky Studio (hereafter, Funky), the production company behind MBC’s “Fantasy Boys: After School Excitement Season 2” (hereafter, “Fantasy Boys”), the Seoul Central District Court ruled partially in favor of the plaintiff on the 8th in a damages suit Funky had filed against Yoo Jun-won.

Yoo Jun-won was set to debut as a member of Fantasy Boys after finishing first overall on “Fantasy Boys.” However, he left the group in August 2023.

PocketDol Studio (hereafter, PocketDol), which manages Fantasy Boys, said a dispute arose when Yoo Jun-won’s parents demanded a higher revenue-sharing rate, citing his first-place finish in the program vote. PocketDol said it tried to persuade them that, for reasons of fairness, it could not accept contract terms different from those of the other members, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement.

Yoo Jun-won’s side countered, through Taeyeon Law Firm, that disagreements arose because the contract included clauses that could require him to bear excessive costs, and that he had to be cautious given that he was entering into a long-term, five-year exclusive contract.

On September 13, 2023, Funky filed a damages suit against Yoo Jun-won seeking 3 billion won. Yoo Jun-won’s side argued, among other things, that there had been a failure to explain the standard contract terms and that the contract was unfair.

The court said, “If a top-ranking contestant on an audition program with enormous production costs does not sign an exclusive management contract, the production company cannot recoup its investment. Although Yoo Jun-won was obligated under his appearance contract to sign an exclusive contract with the plaintiff, he unilaterally refused to do so without legitimate grounds and is therefore liable for breach of contract.”

The court also found that the revenue-sharing ratio (5:5) and fixed-cost obligations challenged by Yoo Jun-won’s side “cannot be considered unfairly disadvantageous to a rookie singer.”

Ultimately, the court ordered Yoo Jun-won to pay Funky 685,000,043 won, plus interest for delay.

Last March, Yoo Jun-won signed an exclusive contract with newly established agency Conti Co., Ltd. and announced that he would debut in a new boy group, XON.

Funky’s side said, “We intend to hold the management company with which Yoo Jun-won has newly signed a contract fully accountable under the law for joint torts, including inducement to breach the contract and interference with creditor rights. We will also strengthen our evidence of lost expected profits and other damages in the appeal proceedings and continue to contest the proper scope of compensation to the very end.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.