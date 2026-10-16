Five years older than Han Da-gam... '52-year-old' Hilary Swank announces surprise third pregnancy

After actress Han Da-gam became pregnant at 47 and gave birth to a healthy son in South Korea, Hollywood actress Hilary Swank has also made headlines by announcing that she is expecting her third child at 52.

According to foreign media, including the U.S. entertainment outlet People, on the 14th (local time), Hilary Swank announced on social media that she is pregnant with her third child. The happy news comes about three years after she gave birth to twins at 48 in 2023.

Swank posted a video along with a witty message on social media: “A lot of people have been wondering what my next project is. This one comes out in December.”

The video showed Swank dancing with her husband, Philip Schneider, and their three-year-old twins. In a dark space, the family attached glow sticks to their bodies to form human figures. When Swank turned around, a small baby-shaped figure appeared over her belly, revealing her pregnancy. Swank drew attention by playfully announcing her third pregnancy, saying the baby was due this December, like a movie release date.

Swank married businessman Philip Schneider in 2018. In April 2023, at 48, she gave birth to twins—a boy and a girl named Aya and Ohm—and became a mother for the first time. At the time, Swank spoke about holding her twins in her arms at a later age, sharing that although childbirth had not been easy, it had been all the more worthwhile an experience.

In a past interview, she also expressed gratitude that, after fully pursuing her dream of acting, she could focus on another dream: becoming a mother. Swank has previously revealed that she had her eggs frozen at 37. She went on to have her first child in her late 40s, and has now shared the joyful news that she is expecting her third in her 50s. In a recent interview with People, she also spoke positively about becoming a parent later in life. She said that the ease and experience she has gained with age allow her to focus more on the time she spends with her children.

Hilary Swank is one of Hollywood’s leading actresses, having won the Academy Award for Best Actress twice for Boys Don’t Cry (1999) and Million Dollar Baby (2004). In Million Dollar Baby, she played Maggie, a woman who takes up boxing, and earned worldwide fame with her powerful performance.

As Swank, pregnant with her third child at 52, is set to become a family of five this December, fans around the world are sending their congratulations.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.