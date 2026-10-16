Lee Si-young Riled Up Again After Revealing Her Two Children?... Out-of-the-Blue Controversy Over Giving Birth Without Her Ex-Husband’s Consent

[Park A-ram, Sportschosun] Actress Lee Si-young has shared family photos with her two children, prompting renewed debate online over her giving birth to her second child after transferring frozen embryos without her ex-husband’s consent following their divorce.

Lee Si-young recently shared several family photos taken with her two children on her personal account, offering an update on her life. The photos show her holding her son Ian, who has grown so much, and her daughter Luna, who is nearing her first birthday. The happy atmosphere of the three together drew attention, but the post has also brought renewed focus to the past controversy over the embryo transfer.

Lee Si-young married a businessman nine years her senior in 2017 and welcomed her first son the following year. But last March, after eight years of marriage, she announced their divorce. She later disclosed that she had transferred embryos frozen during their marriage and given birth to her second daughter in November of that same year. After it became known that her ex-husband had not consented to the embryo transfer, considerable debate ensued.

At the time, Lee Si-young acknowledged that it was a decision the other party had not wanted, but said she would take responsibility for it herself. She also said she intended to live responsibly and ensure the child wanted for nothing.

Her ex-husband also said through the media that it was true he had not consented to the second pregnancy, while stating that he would fulfill his responsibilities as a father now that the child had been born.

Reactions remain divided following the release of the family photos. Some netizens expressed support for Lee Si-young, saying the children’s happiness and stable upbringing mattered most. Others said there was no need to take issue with her sharing snapshots of family life, since children deserve to be celebrated regardless of their parents’ relationship.

Others, however, expressed disappointment over the embryo transfer without her ex-husband’s consent.

Interest in legal responsibility also continues. YTN (Yonhap Television News) Radio’s “Attorney Lee Won-hwa’s Case X-File” previously addressed the legal issues involved. Lawyer Lee Jeong-min, who appeared on the program, pointed out the difference between the consent provisions for the embryo-creation stage and the renewed-consent provisions for the transfer stage under the Bioethics Act, explaining that criminal punishment did not appear likely.

Lee also noted that if the parent-child relationship with the child is legally recognized, various legal rights and obligations, including child support and inheritance, may arise. Specific legal determinations, however, may vary depending on the relevant facts and applicable laws.

Ultimately, the controversy has gone beyond assessments of Lee Si-young personally and has also raised questions about the right to self-determination concerning childbirth and reproduction, the consent of the parties who created the embryos together, and how far the rights and welfare of the child born should be taken into account.

As views supporting the everyday life of the three, shared through the family photos, coexist with calls to examine whether her ex-husband’s wishes were sufficiently considered during the embryo-transfer process, the related debate appears to be resuming.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.