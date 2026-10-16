Lee Joon Also in a “Kian84-Level” Hygiene Controversy? Wearing Sweat-Soaked Clothes for a Second Day... “There’s No Way You Don’t Feel Gross”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] As Kian84’s hygiene controversy became a hot topic, Lee Joon revealed that he had been wearing sweat-soaked clothes for a second day, leaving Jeon Hyun-moo aghast.

The fifth episode of MBN’s real-life road-trip show This Is Hyunmoo Road, airing at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday the 18th, will show the “Tokushima Three Brothers”—Jeon Hyun-moo, Lee Joon and Kim Nam-gil—taking on an “all-in-one course” at a valley counted among Japan’s three most scenic spots, where they can enjoy spectacular views and thrills at once.

After arriving at a valley renowned for its majestic natural scenery, the trio take on the “zipline,” an extreme thrill activity that cuts through the forest. After putting on his gear and reaching the zipline entrance, Jeon Hyun-moo sees a bridge made only of wooden planks and trembles as he asks, “How are we supposed to cross this?” Kim Nam-gil, by contrast, crosses without hesitation, saying, “Looks like you can just walk across?” Then, with a relaxed “Here I go~,” he races onto the zipline, showing off the presence of an action star. But his moment of cool lasts only briefly: his shoe comes off as he lands, drawing laughs with his unexpectedly clumsy charm.

The “youngest,” Lee Joon, also makes it safely through the zipline ride after letting out a desperate scream. The “oldest,” Jeon Hyun-moo, meanwhile, repeatedly says “This is freaking scary” and “Oh, this is embarrassing” as he crosses the wooden-plank bridge. As Jeon stages a solo survival drama worthy of The Shawshank Redemption, Lee Joon scares him by saying, “Tuck your legs when you land! If you don’t, they’ll get cut off!”—showcasing their hilariously chaotic chemistry. After the dynamic zipline experience, Jeon asks his younger companions, drenched in sweat, “You want to wash up, right?” He then takes a playful jab at Lee Joon, the “man of one outfit,” saying, “There’s no way you don’t feel gross. How many days has it been?” Lee Joon coolly replies, “Two?” and leaves Jeon Hyun-moo knocked out—K.O.

The zipline adventure, which showcases Kim Nam-gil’s unexpected charm, and the cheerful chemistry of the “Tokushima Three Brothers” can be seen in episode 5 of MBN’s This Is Hyunmoo Road, airing at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday the 18th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.