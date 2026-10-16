Seongri, the next ‘all-rounder blue chip’ after Lee Chan-won... the ‘K-trot idol’ at the top of TV casting lists

[Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun] A new ‘all-rounder blue chip’ has emerged in the television industry: singer Seongri, who is receiving offers from broadcasters across the board, from terrestrial networks to general programming and cable channels.

Seongri has recently appeared on a variety of programs, including KBS2’s ‘Immortal Songs’; KBS1’s ‘Gayo Stage,’ ‘Open Concert,’ ‘National Singing Contest’ and ‘TV Show Jinpum Myeongpum’; and MBN’s ‘Legendary Men.’ Until this past June, he also hosted BTN Radio’s ‘Shall We Date with Seongri?’ where he showcased his distinctive gift of the gab. He is also being invited to various events and performances in his primary role as a singer, but now the television industry is taking notice of him beyond the music scene.

Seongri is following what is known as the ‘variety-show idol success formula’ to a tee.

The ‘variety-show idol success formula’ is clear: unexpected charm built on outstanding skills in one’s main field, an approachable wit that appeals to all generations, and a story that resonates with the public. You can see this in how Hyeri of Girl’s Day, as the group was gaining momentum, made her way onto MBC’s ‘Real Men’ and went on to land numerous commercials and TV appearances with a single cute ‘Aing’; and how Lee Chan-won, dubbed ‘KBS’s son,’ won a grand prize in variety entertainment with the breadth of knowledge and approachability that earned him the nickname ‘ChanttoWiki.’

The same is true of Seongri. For starters, he has a tearful backstory. He debuted in 2012 as a member of K-Boys under the stage name ‘Seongri A,’ but the group disbanded just 14 days after its debut. After wandering for five years, Seongri competed on Mnet’s ‘Produce 101 Season 2.’ On October 12 that same year, he debuted as a member of the seven-member boy group RAINZ alongside other contestants from the show. But RAINZ also disbanded after just one year. Seongri regrouped and set off on a new path: he switched to trot. He then competed on MBN’s ‘Myeongmyeong Legend’ and became its first ‘Legend,’ finally making his name known to the public.

After competing in two audition programs and redebuting three times, Seongri has built a distinct persona through blood, sweat and tears. Combining the dazzling performances of an idol with trot vocals, he has drawn the attention of broadcasters across the board with his unique weapon: being a ‘K-trot idol.’

His full potential was on display in his recent performance on ‘Immortal Songs.’ In a moving appearance 13 years after his debut, Seongri conveyed sincerity through his explosive vocals and dazzling performance. Even MC Shin Dong-yup praised him, saying, “It may be your first appearance, but it can’t be your last.”

Offstage, meanwhile, he shows an exceptional ability to connect with people. His witty banter and warm, personable manner are more than enough to win people over, regardless of age or gender.

With his looks, talent and character, he is considered an in-demand talent at the top of the casting list—someone both terrestrial broadcasters and general programming channels are eager to book, industry insiders say.

The television industry is watching with high expectations as Seongri, already a ‘K-trot idol,’ emerges as the next big blue chip in variety entertainment.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.