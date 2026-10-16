Was military service an installment plan? Mino’s suspended sentence for violating the Military Service Act finalized; review underway for 102 days of additional service

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Mino, a member of the group Winner, is expected to serve again over alleged violations of the Military Service Act.

The Military Manpower Administration said on the 16th that it was “reviewing the matter to proceed with the re-service process.”

On the 1st, the Seoul Western District Court’s Criminal Division 10, sitting as a single-judge panel, sentenced Mino, who had been indicted on charges of violating the Military Service Act, to one year in prison, suspended for two years. The court found that Mino had been absent from service, but handed down a suspended sentence after considering that he had admitted the charges and expressed remorse, and that his health appeared to affect his ability to serve. Mino did not appeal within seven days of the ruling, and the first-instance judgment became final. Accordingly, the Military Manpower Administration is reviewing procedures for Mino to serve again for the 102 days he was absent without authorization.

Mino served as a social service agent at the Mapo Facilities Management Corporation from March 2023, and at the Mapo Resident Convenience Facility from March through December 2024. But allegations of poor performance emerged shortly before he was due to complete his service.

It was alleged that, while serving as a social service agent, he failed to observe his arrival and departure times properly and, even when he showed up, was excused from handling public complaints because he was a celebrity, spending his time playing games or smoking before leaving work. In particular, according to the prosecution’s indictment, Mino was absent without authorization for as many as 102 days. Social service agents serve for one year and nine months and, excluding weekends and public holidays, are expected to report to work for about 430 days. Mino was absent without authorization for a period equivalent to about one-quarter of that time. In July 2024, in particular, he worked only four of the month’s 23 workdays. During this period, A, the facility manager, was indicted on suspicion of helping Mino by filling out his attendance log by hand and manipulating his work records.

Seoul Mapo Police Station eventually investigated Mino. At first, he denied the charges, saying that he had “worked according to the rules” and that “there had been no problem with his service.” But after being summoned for questioning three times, he largely admitted to poor service and leaving his workplace.

In his final statement, Mino said, “As a young man of the Republic of Korea, I failed to faithfully fulfill to the end my duty to serve in the military, which I must carry out. I know well that bipolar disorder and panic disorder should not be used as excuses or justifications. I am left with deep regret over my choices. I am currently receiving treatment diligently. If I recover my health as soon as possible and am given the chance to serve again, I want to complete my service faithfully to the end.”

Also, on the 9th, he shared a handwritten letter, saying, “Every day was weighed down by regret. I was ashamed of and hated my past irresponsible choices. I will reflect on my foolish mistakes without evading them. I will faithfully carry out the procedures and duties that remain.”

The public, however, was angered by the review of 102 days of additional service. Netizens reacted with comments such as, “Is military service something you can pay for in installments?” “They impose fines ten times the toll for failing to pay highway tolls, so how can he serve only exactly the number of days he missed?” and “We should start a national petition.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.