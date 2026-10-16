Nam Bo-ra wonders if an outing with her 100-day-old son was too much; dark circles give her a reality check after she clocks off from childcare

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Nam Bo-ra revealed the struggles of a real-life mom as her dark circles grew more pronounced after her baby went to bed.

On the 16th, a video titled “[Nam Bo-ra’s Parenting Diary] A 100-day-old baby’s daily routine when childcare duty ends at 6 p.m.? No wonder he’s such a good son...” was uploaded to Nam Bo-ra’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Nam Bo-ra marveled at how her son was growing by the day. Holding him in her arms, she exclaimed at how much he had grown: “He’s really grown so much. He grows every day. He’s different again from yesterday to today.”

Nam Bo-ra then went for a walk along the Han River with her husband and son. The baby fell asleep in his stroller as soon as they went out, and Nam Bo-ra bought food at Han River Park and shared it with her husband, enjoying a relaxing time.

After returning home, Nam Bo-ra bathed her son, fed him formula and put him to bed. After her so-called “clock-off” from childcare, she checked her face on camera and showed signs of exhaustion, saying, “My dark circles are really bad.”

Nam Bo-ra spent the rest of her busy day finishing up household chores, including doing laundry and washing bottles.

After finishing the housework, Nam Bo-ra relaxed over a bowl of ramen and also shared that she was preparing to launch a kimchi product. After tasting the first sample of the kimchi she had made herself, she said, “Even the first sample turned out quite tasty, so I’m preparing to improve it a little more and try launching it as a product.” She added that she was thinking about how to make a product to suit many consumers’ tastes, saying, “I wanted a clean taste.”

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married a businessperson her age in May last year and gave birth to a healthy baby boy last June.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.