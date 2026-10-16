Leaving His Wife, 17 Years His Senior, Behind to Head to the U.S. Alone... Ryu Philip Starts a Cashier Job There

[Jeong An-ji, Sportschosun] Singer Ryu Philip shared an update after suddenly heading to the U.S. alone and starting work as a cashier there.

On the 16th, a video titled “Philip Starts a Part-Time Job While Apart from His Wife, Who Is 17 Years Older” was posted on the YouTube channel FeelMe Couple.

In the video, Ryu Philip said, “It’s a day I’m going to work,” and headed to a store in Midtown, Georgia, in the U.S.

Ryu Philip, who said he had been hired as a cashier at the store for the time being, said, “I’m taking orders. I’m trying to practice taking orders while chatting with people in the morning, and refresh my English through small talk.”

Ryu Philip later chatted naturally with local customers while taking their orders alongside another employee. He then tried taking orders on his own, but the customer spoke English too quickly, so he eventually asked the employee for help, prompting laughter.

Ryu Philip said, “It was a day when I developed a fear of speaking English,” and voiced concern, adding, “I wonder if I’ll be able to adapt to life in the U.S.”

Earlier, on September 28, Ryu Philip announced through the YouTube channel that he was living apart from his wife in Atlanta, Georgia.

He said, “I’ve been under a lot of stress lately. I ended up coming to the U.S. suddenly because of my uncertain future,” and added, “I’m going to try to make a lot of decisions here.” He went on to say, “I brought two months’ worth of belongings, but I felt bad for my wife and had a lot on my mind,” expressing his regret to his wife, Mina.

Meanwhile, Ryu Philip married Mina, who is 17 years his senior, in 2018, and they have no children.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.