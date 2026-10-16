“Min Hee-jin to repay Bang Si-hyuk 4.2 billion won”... Loan Repayment Lawsuit

“Min Hee-jin to repay Bang Si-hyuk 4.2 billion won” ... Bang Si-hyuk Wins Loan Repayment Lawsuit

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk filed a lawsuit seeking repayment of a 4.2-billion-won loan against Min Hee-jin, former CEO of ADOR and current CEO of OOAK Records.

According to BizHankook, the Seoul Western District Court ordered Min, the former CEO, to pay Bang 4.2106 billion won last May.

Bang applied for a payment order in April, demanding repayment of the loan. A payment order is a procedure in which a court orders payment of money or other assets at a creditor’s request without questioning the debtor.

In March 2023, Min borrowed 3.7 billion won from Bang to buy 573,160 shares of ADOR (17.8%) from HYBE for approximately 3.738 billion won. After Min won her lawsuit against HYBE over her put option, Bang applied to recover the loan and demanded repayment. Min objected, and the case proceeded as a formal civil lawsuit.

Immediately after winning the first trial, Min proposed that all civil and criminal legal disputes involving not only her but also NewJeans member Danielle and her family, partner companies, former ADOR employees, and others be brought to an end, in exchange for her giving up rights worth approximately 25.6 billion won. HYBE rejected the proposal. Instead, it paid a court security deposit of 29.25 billion won to prevent provisional enforcement of the first-instance judgment. It also applied through the Seoul High Court to cancel compulsory enforcement related to claims for the purchase price of shares against Min and others.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.