Kendall Jenner directly addresses lesbian rumors, makes shocking confession: “Men really aren’t great”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Kendall Jenner, 30, a famous American model, spoke candidly about dating rumors linking her to longtime close friend and fellow model Cara Delevingne, 34, as well as rumors that she is a lesbian.

A conversation between Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne was featured in the reality show The Kardashians, released on the 15th (local time). According to People, a U.S. entertainment outlet, the scene was filmed backstage at a L’Oréal Paris fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (PFW) last September. The two talked about the rumors surrounding them as they drank wine.

Kendall Jenner was the first to address the long-running rumors that she is a lesbian. “I think we need to address this. Because of the way we care about each other, people still think I’m a lesbian,” she said. “But I’m not. You probably know that better than anyone.”

Cara Delevingne replied, “I can say for certain that you’re not a lesbian.”

Kendall Jenner also spoke candidly about her thoughts on being with women. “I don’t think it would be bad to have a good time with a woman,” she said. “Being a lesbian would be fun and cool. Maybe it would be more comfortable, too. Men really aren’t great.”

The two have been close friends since the early 2010s. Their close relationship and affectionate words toward each other have sparked dating rumors among fans on several occasions over the years.

Kendall Jenner has also spoken about what her friendship with Cara Delevingne means to her. She said that Cara warmly welcomed her early in her modeling career, helping her feel secure and that she belonged in the fashion industry. She said she thinks of Cara as a sister.

Kendall Jenner previously discussed rumors about her sexual orientation on actor Owen Thiele’s podcast In Your Dreams last January. She said at the time that she knew people online speculated that she was a lesbian, but explained that if she really were, she would have said so publicly by now.

The conversation was filmed before dating rumors about Kendall Jenner and actor Jacob Elordi, 29, became public. People reported last April that the two had been quietly seeing each other for several months and were getting to know one another. They were later spotted together and were also reported to have attended PFW together last September.

The two have also gone on double dates with married couple Justin and Hailey Bieber and the couple Kylie Jenner, Kendall’s younger sister, and actor Timothée Chalamet. A source said they share similar personalities and lifestyles and are well suited to each other.

Another source commented on Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s relationship, saying, “They haven’t been seeing each other for very long, but they seem like they’ve been together for a long time,” and, “Their energies mesh well.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.