“We met, but it doesn’t show”: Yura, at the center of Yang Se-chan’s ‘dating rumor with a female idol,’ makes a bombshell remark

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Yura, formerly of Girl’s Day, will speak directly about the dating rumors involving Yang Se-chan.

On SBS’s Running Man, airing on Sunday the 18th, Yura and Park Cho-rong will appear and form an unexpected love triangle centered on Yang Se-chan.

At a recent taping, special guests Yura and Park Cho-rong appeared, ready to turn Yang Se-chan’s head. Yura, who had repeatedly been named as the woman involved in the past scandal that “Yang Se-chan dated a beautiful female idol,” was the first to address the dating rumor herself. With the members’ attention focused on the two of them, Yura turned to Yang Se-chan and made a suggestive remark: “We did meet, but it really doesn’t show.” Her unexpected bombshell drew an explosive reaction from the members, and the set was thrown into an uproar in an instant.

Park Cho-rong, whom Yang Se-chan had picked as his “ideal type” when she appeared on Running Man last January, then arrived and added fuel to the romantic atmosphere. When Park Cho-rong approached while dancing, Yang Se-chan couldn’t hide his broad grin. The members went on to tease him as he stood between Yura, linked to the “dating rumor,” and Park Cho-rong, his “ideal type.” The opening, it was said, was soon awash in romance, like a dating show.

That day’s race, “The Switching Stick,” will see Yura’s team and Park Cho-rong’s team repeatedly choosing and switching members. Before the teams were officially formed, Park Cho-rong boldly flirted with Yang Se-chan, saying, “I came because of you, so you’ll pick me, right?” Not to be outdone, Yura also gave Yang Se-chan a meaningful look, matching her rival’s move. With both women showering him with affection, Yang Se-chan was left with a happy dilemma.

Meanwhile, Yura and Park Cho-rong repeatedly wanted the same members, creating an unexpected victim. Ji Seok-jin, who was passed over by both of them in succession, eventually showed his resentment, saying, “You two, don’t say hello to me anymore,” reportedly adding to the laughter.

Whose side will Yang Se-chan’s heart lean toward: Yura, linked to the “dating rumor,” or Park Cho-rong, his “ideal type”? The “Switching Stick” race, full of choices and switches, will be shown on Running Man, airing Sunday the 18th at 6:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.