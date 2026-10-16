43-year-old Koda Kumi welcomes second child, reigniting controversy over past remark: “Amniotic fluid rots after 35”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Japanese singer Koda Kumi, 43, has announced the birth of her second child. A past remark she made about pregnancy and the age at which people give birth has come back into the spotlight, drawing mixed reactions online.

On the 16th, Koda Kumi announced the birth by sharing a photo on her personal account of her newborn gripping a finger.

She said, “I recently welcomed a new life safely,” and reported that both mother and baby are doing well.

She also shared her joy at holding a child in her arms again after 14 years and expressed gratitude for the help of those around her, which enabled her to make it safely through the birth. She said the messages of support from fans after her pregnancy announcement had also been a great source of strength, and that she plans to recover fully and prepare to return to the stage.

Earlier, Koda Kumi’s agency, Avex Management, announced on the 30th of last month that she was expecting her second child. It said that, with the health of the mother and fetus its top priority, it would postpone the nationwide tour scheduled for June 2026 and cancel some event appearances.

After news of the birth broke, fans offered congratulations and support. Some said they were happy she had given birth to a healthy child and would look forward to her return to the stage. Others online, however, voiced criticism by bringing up Koda Kumi’s past remark.

The controversy dates back to 2008. Koda Kumi, then 25, was discussing marriage and childbirth on the radio program “All Night Nippon” when she made a remark to the effect that “amniotic fluid rots once you’re over 35.” She was criticized for potentially spreading inaccurate ideas about pregnancy and childbirth, and later issued a formal apology.

Now that news has emerged that she has given birth to her second child at 43, the remark appears to be making the rounds again. Some online users criticized her past comment.

Others said it was excessive to bring up the past controversy in response to the birth announcement, given that she had apologized for it a long time ago. There were also calls to celebrate the birth and wish her a healthy return rather than repeatedly taking issue with something that happened so long ago.

Koda Kumi debuted in 2000 with the single “TAKE BACK” and has since become one of Japan’s leading solo singers. In South Korea, singer Ayumi also gained recognition after remaking Koda Kumi’s song “Cutie Honey.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.