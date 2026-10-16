Gummy, Jo Jung-suk’s wife, looks different after giving birth... There was a reason: “I eat keto gimbap to manage my weight”

[Sportschosun | Lee Ge-eun] Singer Gummy shared an update, saying she has been focusing on managing her diet.

On the 15th, a video titled “We Held an Amoeba Culture Mini Dinner Party / Gaeko, Gummy” was released on the Choiza Road YouTube channel.

That day, Choiza invited Gummy, a fellow member of their agency, Amoeba Culture, and they chatted about various topics. Choiza, who is also known for his mukbang videos, asked Gummy, “Which of the foods you ate this week do you remember?”

Gummy said, “My husband and I bought keto gimbap to eat (a type of gimbap made with eggs, meat, and other ingredients instead of rice to reduce its carbohydrate content). I’m in a situation where I need to manage my weight.” Choiza responded, “But you look really good right now...” and expressed surprise that Gummy was dieting despite her slim figure. Gummy also recently drew attention when she appeared on SBS Radio Power FM’s “Cultwo Show” looking gaunt. At the time, reactions poured in online, including, “Is she having a hard time raising two daughters?”, “She looks gaunt,” and “She only looks different because she isn’t wearing makeup.”

Gummy expressed her particular love of keto gimbap, saying, “I wanted to eat gimbap, but rice felt like a bit much. But keto gimbap is really good these days. There are more varieties now, and it tastes good.” When Gaeko seriously asked for the name of the restaurant, Gummy said, “It’s a place in our neighborhood in Pangyo,” then gave its name, prompting laughter.

Gummy married actor Jo Jung-suk in 2018. She gave birth to her second child last January, becoming a mother of two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.