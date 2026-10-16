“Thank you for all your support”... Why has Lee Jang-woo suddenly announced a temporary hiatus for his YouTube channel?

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Lee Jang-woo announced that he would temporarily suspend his YouTube channel.

On the 15th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel “Fat Uncle Lee Jang-woo,” showing Lee sharing an update about the channel’s operations.

In the video, Lee said, “For a little over a year, we’ve traveled all over the country and even overseas, enjoying delicious food. Thank you for giving ‘Fat Uncle’ so much love during that time.”

He continued, “We decided to take some time to regroup in our own way,” and added, “We’ll be back to see you all again as an even cooler, tastier, and more entertaining ‘Fat Uncle.’” He asked viewers to “wait just a little longer,” adding, “In the meantime, eat lots of delicious food, and let’s meet again soon.”

The production team then appeared with a surprise cake—a chocolate caricature cake they had prepared for Lee. After taking a photo to mark the occasion, Lee said, “Thank you for eating, laughing, and having fun with us all this time,” and promised, “I’ll be back with even more delicious food and fun.”

Meanwhile, Lee married actress Jo Hye-won, who is eight years his junior, last year.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.