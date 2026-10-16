“They suddenly start touching my body all over”... Jang Yoon-jung opens up about fans’ physical contact offstage

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Singer Jang Yoon-jung opened up about her everyday life offstage and her candid thoughts on fans’ physical contact.

On the 15th, a video titled “A Day in the Life: A Documentary with Jang Yoon-jung, the Queen of Events” was uploaded to the channel “Jang Gongjang Jang Yoon-jung.”

In the video, Jang Yoon-jung opened up: “I have a very strong on/off switch. When I’m onstage, I’m aware that I’m a singer, but when I come offstage, I’m not very aware of it.” She continued, “I’m just a person. So when people look at me and go, ‘Huh?’ sometimes I wonder, ‘Do they know me?’ I’ll think, ‘Why are they looking at me?’ and then, ‘Oh, right, I’m Jang Yoon-jung, aren’t I?’”

She said that some mothers who recognized her would call her by name and touch her body.

She laughed and said, “The mothers say, ‘Yoon-jung!’ and touch my body. Sometimes it can catch me off guard, but haven’t I told you before? If I didn’t like it, I shouldn’t be a singer.”

She added, “My body isn’t really mine. I just have to accept it and live with it. How nice that they act so familiar with me.” In describing what it is like to be a celebrity who receives public attention, she also seemed to take a positive view of people approaching her in a friendly way.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jung married former announcer Do Kyung-wan in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.