“They suddenly start touching my body all over”... Jang Yoon-jung opens up about fans’ physical contact offstage

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“They suddenly start touching my body all over”... Jang Yoon-jung opens up about fans’ physical contact offstage

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Singer Jang Yoon-jung opened up about her everyday life offstage and her candid thoughts on fans’ physical contact.

On the 15th, a video titled “A Day in the Life: A Documentary with Jang Yoon-jung, the Queen of Events” was uploaded to the channel “Jang Gongjang Jang Yoon-jung.”

In the video, Jang Yoon-jung opened up: “I have a very strong on/off switch. When I’m onstage, I’m aware that I’m a singer, but when I come offstage, I’m not very aware of it.” She continued, “I’m just a person. So when people look at me and go, ‘Huh?’ sometimes I wonder, ‘Do they know me?’ I’ll think, ‘Why are they looking at me?’ and then, ‘Oh, right, I’m Jang Yoon-jung, aren’t I?’”

“They suddenly start touching my body all over”... Jang Yoon-jung opens up about fans’ physical contact offstage

She said that some mothers who recognized her would call her by name and touch her body.

She laughed and said, “The mothers say, ‘Yoon-jung!’ and touch my body. Sometimes it can catch me off guard, but haven’t I told you before? If I didn’t like it, I shouldn’t be a singer.”

She added, “My body isn’t really mine. I just have to accept it and live with it. How nice that they act so familiar with me.” In describing what it is like to be a celebrity who receives public attention, she also seemed to take a positive view of people approaching her in a friendly way.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jung married former announcer Do Kyung-wan in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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