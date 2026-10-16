'Matchmaker' Song Eun-yi says, “I didn’t know either”... Surprised by Solbi and Lee Kyu-han’s “marriage announcement”: “I’ll get you a suit”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] TV personality Song Eun-yi expressed surprise at the news that Solbi and Lee Kyu-han are getting married. She had been the producer and host of the variety show that first brought the two together, but had only learned of their marriage later.

On the 15th, Solbi shared the news of their upcoming marriage by posting a photo of herself with Lee Gyu-han on her social media. As congratulations poured in following the couple’s surprise announcement, Song Eun-yi also expressed both happiness and bewilderment in a comment.

Song Eun-yi wrote, “What! The matchmaker didn’t even know? Congratulations.” Solbi responded wittily, “I’ll have to get you a suit,” bringing laughter.

There is a special reason Song Eun-yi called herself their “matchmaker.” Solbi and Lee Kyu-han first met when they appeared on Season 3 of KBS Joy’s variety show “Pursuing Old Encounters,” which aired last year. Song Eun-yi, who was in charge of planning and hosting the show, watched the two grow closer. They did not become a couple by the end of the show, but after it ended, their relationship developed into a romance, and they went on to become husband and wife.

Solbi and Lee Kyu-han will marry next April. Solbi’s agency, Jian Castle, announced on the 15th, “The two recently met with both families together and discussed their intention to marry, and they plan to hold their wedding in April next year.” The wedding will be a private ceremony attended by their families, relatives and close friends.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.