“Han Ji-min, shut up”... Woman in her 30s fined over 19 threatening posts after Han Ji-min went public with Choi Jung-hoon

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] A woman in her 30s who repeatedly posted malicious content targeting actress Han Ji-min was sentenced to a fine in the first trial.

On the 16th, Judge Lee Ye-rim of the Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Division 27, a single-judge panel, fined A 6 million won on charges of intimidation and insult.

A is accused of posting messages on her social media account 19 times between September and October 2024, including “I’ll sabotage a movie Han Ji-min appears in” and “Keep your mouth shut.” Investigators found that the posts tagged not only Han Ji-min but also her acquaintances.

A’s offenses were reportedly committed after Han Ji-min went public with her relationship with Choi Jung-hoon, vocalist of the band Jannabi, in August 2024.

The court explained its guilty verdict, saying, “This constitutes a threat of harm that could cause the victim to feel fear.” It also gave its reasons for sentencing, saying, “There is a need to sound the alarm against acts of relying on online anonymity to criticize or abuse others and spread malicious rumors.”

Immediately after sentencing, the court urged A, saying, “I have sentenced you after believing your words that you recognized your wrongdoing and were remorseful. I hope you will reflect on your actions and never commit the same mistake again.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.